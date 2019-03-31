Fred White



Fred C. White of Toledo passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on March 27, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1947 in Indianapolis to Donald and Marjorie White. He moved to the Glass City at a young age, and graduated from Maumee High School in 1965. He studied business at University of Toledo and served 5 years in the Army National Guard.



Fred proved to be a powerhouse salesman early on - a top 3 producer for Balfour - and in 1982 joined Merrill Lynch, the beginning of an illustrious career as a wealth manager that continued for 36 years. Every client whom he counseled will remember Fred as honest, generous, and dedicated. Working with the financial markets and advising his clients brought him daily joy and fulfillment. Fred continued serving as a loyal Wells Fargo advisor until his passing.



Fred was married to Valerie Knapik, his one and only, for almost 40 years and had two wonderful sons together. As a family they were fortunate to be able to travel the world together. They, along with friends, will remember him for his incredible charm and loving, selfless nature. Fred enjoyed golf, Mexico, theater, action flicks and hockey games.



Fred is survived by his wife, Valerie; their two sons Chad (Jodi) and Matt (Jenn); granddaughter, Kinslee; mother-in-law, Christina Knapik; sister-in-law, Jenifer Zalecki; nieces, Krystyna and Danielle; and many loving family members and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Don and Marjorie; father-in-law Ted Knapik, and sister Dee Cassingham.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends donate to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. There will be a private celebration of Fred's extraordinary life for family and friends.



www.celebratelifetoledo.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019