Frederick Dale Rank
2/10/1942 - 9/27/2020
Frederick Dale Rank passed away on September 27, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Toledo Center. He was born on February 10, 1942 to George and Rita Rank. Fred was a proud alumnus of the Bedford High School class of 1960 and until recently still attended the monthly class lunches.
Courage, fidelity and determination were the values our loving "Popeye" - a nickname his grandchildren - affectionately embraced. Not only was he the best family patriarch, but he was also a faithful husband, loving father, proud grandfather and loyal friend. Few will forget his deep blue eyes, huge heart, classic sense of humor and his unfailing care for his family and friends. His profound religious faith and his belief in Jesus Christ served as the foundation for his life, marriage and family. His dedication to his career and work ethic were unmatched, and he held a servant's heart, which touched the lives of so many. Fred was a proud parent and grandparent, and was always seen attending, coaching or cheering at their various activities. In his retirement, he spent his time singing with the choir and volunteering at the food pantry at the Historic Church of St. Patrick. He also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. In addition to his passion for golf, he enjoyed woodworking, creating pieces for his family and friends.
Fred is survived by his wife Nancy, his children, Michelle (Brent) Buehrer, Greg (Linnea Palchick) Rank, Lynnette (Scott) Huddle, Jeff (Kristi) Rank and his stepchildren, Molly (Wes) Leibrook and Ryan (Katie) O'Connor. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kyle (Patricia), Grant, Drew, Cate, Max, Carson, Erin, Tatum, Gigi, Logan, Libby, Alex and Tyler and his great-grandchildren, Quinn and Scarlett; his brothers, Bob (Judy), Bill (Sandy), and his sisters, Kathy (Bob) Kapela and Linda (Jack) Eaton; his in-laws Charlene (Duane) Fink and Jeanne (Mike) Guess and his faithful furry companion, Catie. He was preceded in death by his first wife Sheila, his infant granddaughter Elise Kay Rank, his parents George and Rita Rank, his brother Rollie Rank and his sister Carol Scheib.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Special Care Unit for their exceptional care of Fred in his final days.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Historic Church of St. Patrick, 130 Avondale Ave., Toledo, OH 43604 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Historic Church of St. Patrick or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Special Care Unit. Arrangements have been entrusted to Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Masks and social distancing will be followed during the visitation and service.