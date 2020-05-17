Frederick E. Daler



Fred Daler, loving husband and father, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 79 in Round Rock, Texas. Fred was born on October 17, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1958. After serving in the U. S Navy on the aircraft carrier Intrepid, he attended the University of Toledo on the G.I. Bill, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's in Business Administration.



Fred began his career in the Automotive Parts Industry with Champion Spark Plug where he worked as an Industrial Engineer holding several management positions in areas of Engineering, Safety and Security. He eventually transferred to Liberty South, Carolina to open and manage a Plant providing spark plugs to the aerospace industry. He went on from there to Midway Products in Monroe, Michigan where he was Manager of Manufacturing Operations at their Monroe Plant and General Manager at their Findlay, Ohio Plant. In 1998 he was employed by Dixie Numerics in Atlanta, Georgia as Vice President and General Manager, a company supplying parts to the Ford Motor Company.



One of Fred's many hobbies was woodworking, a skill passed down to him by his grandfather, Joseph Daler, a skilled craftsman who had a furniture factory behind his home on Palmwood Avenue where he made furniture and display cases for department stores. As a skilled woodworker and artisan, Fred loved to add architectural details to his home and assisted family and friends with home remodeling and custom projects. Fred also enjoyed the outdoors and spent many years boating, fishing and duck hunting on the Maumee River. He loved gardening and beautifying his homes and neighborhoods wherever he lived.



After retirement, Fred spent time between Estero, Florida and Toledo. Fred was an active community member wherever he lived, serving as the HOA President at the Estero Vines Country Club in Florida also Peachtree City, Georgia and the Walbridge Park Board in Toledo. He was active in Rotary in Peachtree City and Round Rock, Texas, and a member of the Order of Elks in Bonita Springs, Florida and Maumee, Ohio. Fred enjoyed cards and spent many hours playing bridge with friends at the Maumee Senior Center, the Bonita Springs Men's group and the Round Rock Senior Center. When he knew his time was up, more than once he said, "I had a good life".



Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Minetta Hollers, Clarence Daler; and sister, Debbie Burmeister. He is survived by his wife, Nora; sons, Aaron and Justin; daughter, Paula Molloy; step-son, Keith Rahman; sister, Carolyn Micham; grandchildren: Gunnar, Cassie, Tatum Daler, Michael and Daniel Molloy, and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





