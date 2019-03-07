Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Frederick E. Hoffman


Frederick E. Hoffman Obituary
Frederick E. Hoffman

Frederick E. Hoffman, age 87, of Toledo's Point Place Shoreland Community passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Charles Mercy Hospital. He was born February 20, 1932 in Toledo, OH to Paul and Loleta (Lake) Hoffman. For over 40 years, Frederick was an inspector for Norfolk Southern Railroad. In retirement, he delivered flowers for his son and daughter-in-law, Frederick and Susan who owned Bay View Flower Mill. Frederick enjoyed assembling model trains, fishing and woodworking.

Frederick is survived by his sons, Frederick (Susan) Hoffman and Jerry (Lisa Joy) Hoffman; granddaughters, Jackie Floering, Emily (Adam) Cumming, and Ellen Hoffman; and sister, Bonnie (George) Barber. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; sisters, Mary Bodi and Patricia Scoles; and brothers, Paul, Ralph, Robert, and Gene Hoffman.

Family and friends may visit Friday, March 8 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service for Frederick will be Saturday, March 9 at 11 am in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be given to The Humane Society. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019
