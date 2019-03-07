Frederick E. Hoffman



Frederick E. Hoffman, age 87, of Toledo's Point Place Shoreland Community passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Charles Mercy Hospital. He was born February 20, 1932 in Toledo, OH to Paul and Loleta (Lake) Hoffman. For over 40 years, Frederick was an inspector for Norfolk Southern Railroad. In retirement, he delivered flowers for his son and daughter-in-law, Frederick and Susan who owned Bay View Flower Mill. Frederick enjoyed assembling model trains, fishing and woodworking.



Frederick is survived by his sons, Frederick (Susan) Hoffman and Jerry (Lisa Joy) Hoffman; granddaughters, Jackie Floering, Emily (Adam) Cumming, and Ellen Hoffman; and sister, Bonnie (George) Barber. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; sisters, Mary Bodi and Patricia Scoles; and brothers, Paul, Ralph, Robert, and Gene Hoffman.



Family and friends may visit Friday, March 8 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service for Frederick will be Saturday, March 9 at 11 am in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



Memorial donations may be given to The Humane Society.



