Frederick E. Miller



Frederick Earl Miller ,91, of Waterville, Ohio passed away February 15, 2019 at Waterville Healthcare. Fred was born to Fred Sr. and Bertha (Hirjak) Miller near Morgantown, West Virginia on June 19, 1927. In 1950 he married Margaret (Brown) at her family home on Trouph Hill in West Virginia. After their marriage Fred and Margaret moved to Waterville.



Fred served in the Merchant Marines in World War 2 serving on the Cargo Ships that supplied our forces in the Pacific. After the war Fred worked for the railroads for the rest of his life including the New York Central, Penn Central and several others. Fred was a member of the Waterville and Tontogany American Legion Posts. He was also a member of the Waterville Presbyterian Church.



Fred is survived by his daughters Debbie Rose of Toledo, Diana (John) Schumacher of Grand Rapids, and Damita (Al) Buck of Toledo, his granddaughters Cindi (Jamey) Evans, Kimmy (Dave) Caris, and Lily (Sean) Skirvin, and his sister Jean (Mitch) Turner. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret in 1993, his grandson Derek Miller, his parents, and his sister Kitty.



Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday February 19 at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, Ohio, from 12 noon to 4 pm. Funeral services will follow at 4pm with Pastor Karen Vanderploeg from the Waterville Presbyterian Church officiating. The Tontogany American Legion will render military honors at the service. Private burial will take place at the Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville.



To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com .



Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary