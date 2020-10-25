1/1
Frederick F. "Fred" Johnson
1948 - 2020
Frederick F. "Fred" Johnson

Frederick F. "Fred" Johnson left this world on Thursday, October 22, 2020, to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born October 15, 1948, to his parents, Walter and Gladys Johnson. Fred graduated from Rosary Cathedral in 1962 and Central Catholic High School in 1966. Majoring in Accounting, Fred graduated from the University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1970. He continued his education at the University of Toledo earning a Master's Degree in Accounting. Fred's business career in hospital administration covered forty plus years retiring from Garden City Hospital in 2012. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Loving minor league baseball, Fred was a big Mud Hens fan and visited many minor league ball parks where he collected over 125 team baseball caps.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Askelson; son, Matthew Johnson; grandchildren, Cole, Keller and Delaney Askelson; sister, Barbara Johnson and brother, Bob Johnson.

Services and visitation for Fred will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas A. Becket, 555 South Lilley Road, Canton, MI 48188, in Fred's memory.

To leave a special message for Fred's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
