Frederick G. Staunton, age 80, left to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was comforted by the presence of his wife, children, grandchildren, family, and friends. He lived a full, active life and wanted everyone to know he was going to a far far better place.



Fred was born in Toledo on February 26, 1939. He graduated from Scott High School in 1957 and attended the University of Toledo. He proudly served his country as a medic in the U.S. Army from 1962 through 1968 and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. After the Army, Fred was a branch manager for 1st National Bank in both Toledo and Swanton, Ohio. He worked the remainder of his career in local auto dealerships, finally retiring from Thayer Nissan in Bowling Green, Ohio.



Fred had a heart for service in both his community and church. He was a leader in Rotary International for more than 40 years and was president of the Swanton chapter from 1979 to 1980 and the Bowling Green chapter in 2009 and 2010. His leadership was further recognized by Rotary with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship for exemplary service and financial support. He accepted the Lord as his savor in his teens and was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for more than 50 years. He served his church humbly in multiple capacities such as Upwards Basketball assistant coach, Groceries for Life, Sunday School Teacher, Treasurer, Deacon and Superintendent. He was treasurer for the Baptist Children's home in Springfield, OH and also recently volunteered with the Sylvania Police Auxiliary. Fred was a huge fan of the Scott Bulldogs, University of Toledo Rockets, Mud Hens and NASCAR. He had a passion for photography with numerous pictures published in local newspapers and national magazines. He recently toured the war memorials in Washington, DC as part of the Flag City Honor Flight program that celebrates and recognizes our veterans. He was a Godly example of leadership and service to all who knew him.



Fred was proud of his family and extremely involved in their lives. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lois (Lay), and their children Cindy S. (John C.) Kerr and Scott F. (Annette) Staunton. They have three grandchildren John Wesley Kerr, David Scott Kerr and Allison Marie (William Jr.) Gergich. Fred is also survived by two sisters, Hester (Paul) Thielen and Kay (Bob) Gonyer.



The Family will receive guests Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Newcomer West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 4207 Laskey Road Toledo, Ohio where the family will receive guests at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors.



Memorial contributions may be made to Groceries for Life at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fred's memory.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019