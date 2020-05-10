Frederick Heiney, Jr.



April 1, 1934 - April 27, 2020



Frederick Heiney, Jr. of Ottawa Lake, MI and part-time resident of Inverness, FL passed away at his Florida home on April 27, 2020 at the age of 86.



Fred was born in Toledo, OH on April 1, 1934 to the late Frederick T. and Marion Pauline (Keeler) Heiney. On April 7 of this year, he celebrated 60 years of marriage with his wife Shirlie (Hawkins) Heiney. Prior to retirement, Fred had many professions. He was employed as a Dental Technician for some time but most recently worked as a Millwright in the manufacturing industry. Fred and Shirlie became Florida "Snowbirds" in 2007, spending a few months of the year in the Sunshine State and attended the Inverness Seventh-day Adventist Church. Fred had a knack for construction and liked building and painting pole barns. He also enjoyed anything to do with trucks and tractors. Fred absolutely loved country music and country living.



In addition to his loving wife Shirlie, those left to mourn Fred's passing include his daughter, Audrey Townsend and her husband Jack of West Hills, CA; son, Michael Heiney of Ottawa Lake, MI; sister, Carole Bear of Inverness, FL; and sisters in law: Kay Heiney of Ottawa Lake, MI, Ruth Heiney of Clinton, TN. Fred was preceded in death by 2 brothers, William and Robert Heiney.



Cremation care provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. A Memorial Service is scheduled for August 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, Ohio.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store