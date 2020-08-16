1/1
Frederick Hill McDonald
1943 - 2020
Honorable Frederick Hill McDonald

The Honorable Frederick Hill McDonald, 77, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in his home. He was born in Poland, Ohio in 1943, where he was raised by his parents, Thomas and Mariam. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Holly Sydlow; sons, William and Charles; beloved grandchildren Owen, Colin, and Connor; and brothers, Marll and Richard.

Fred, a retired Lucas County Common Pleas judge, will be remembered for his kindness, willingness to serve as a mentor, love of the law, and tireless sense of ethics.

Fred was a consummate family man. He attended every ball game, concert, play, or activity his children were involved in growing up. "Never pass up an opportunity to be proud of your kids," he would say. He gave the book, Family of Man, created by Edward Steichen (one of his favorites) to each of his sons because it portrayed an inspiring message of the unity of humankind. He was always there to give advice, or just listen to anybody who needed it. He truly led by example, and what an example it was.

Fred was blessed to have three grandchildren who adored him, and whom he adored beyond measure. His legacy of graciousness, respect, and humility will live on in each of them.

He taught his family to be passionately kind, and that "Things go fast."

A memorial will be held when it can be done safely. The family will dedicate gifts to the metroparks and public library in his memory.



Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
