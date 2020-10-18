1/1
Frederick I. Patton
1943 - 2020
Frederick I. Patton

Frederick I. Patton, age 77, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1943 to Ray L. and Ruth (Tomb) Patton in Toledo, Ohio.

Known by his CB Handle "Ralph," he had a prestigious career in trucking including driving from 1963-1998 and truck sales later. He was the lead instructor at Owens Community College for 15 years. Fred received an award for "4 million miles travelled."

He is survived by his sons, Donald (Tina), David (Joyce), Michael (Melanie), James (Lori), and Frederick (Melissa); siblings, Barbara (Harry) Hubbell and William (Kellie); 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Robin Messer, Julie Harris, David Hubbell, Jessica Selders, Victoria Whelan. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Dorene.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Fred's honor to CHP Home Care and Hospice of Defiance. Services will be private. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
