The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Folger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick J. Folger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick J. Folger Obituary
Frederick J. Folger

Frederick J. Folger III, 80 passed away December 6, 2019. Fred was a long-time resident and Historian of Toledo. A graduate of the University of Toledo in 1961 where he later taught, he became an accomplished history teacher in the Washington Township school system for which he was nominated as teacher of the year twice for the state. He, also, was a lecturer and scholar within the historical societies in Toledo and conducted walking tours pointing out Toledo pioneers and places.

He traveled and photographed extensively providing an expanded historical learning experience for his students including reenactments of historical events. Fred was the son of Frederick Folger, Jr and Marion (Pelton) Folger, both deceased. He is survived by many relatives and friends. Donations can be made to metroparkstoledofoundation.org or UTFoundation.org for the History Progress Fund.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now