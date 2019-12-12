|
|
Frederick J. Folger
Frederick J. Folger III, 80 passed away December 6, 2019. Fred was a long-time resident and Historian of Toledo. A graduate of the University of Toledo in 1961 where he later taught, he became an accomplished history teacher in the Washington Township school system for which he was nominated as teacher of the year twice for the state. He, also, was a lecturer and scholar within the historical societies in Toledo and conducted walking tours pointing out Toledo pioneers and places.
He traveled and photographed extensively providing an expanded historical learning experience for his students including reenactments of historical events. Fred was the son of Frederick Folger, Jr and Marion (Pelton) Folger, both deceased. He is survived by many relatives and friends. Donations can be made to metroparkstoledofoundation.org or UTFoundation.org for the History Progress Fund.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 12, 2019