Frederick Jerry King
Frederick Jerry King was born on September 26, 1934 on Toledo's Eastside to Ed and Leona (Myers) King. He graduated from Waite High School in 1953. Fred was drafted into the U.S. Army where he toured a good portion of the world. Following his return to civilian life he attended the University of Toledo where received his Bachelor's Degree in business with an accounting major and then he met "the most beautiful girl in the world", Beverly Quick and they married in 1961. Fred was a faithful and active member of Fairgreen Presbyterian Church for many years. He was involved in various activities and made lifelong friends through church.
He enjoyed all sports, but he had a passion for running and playing golf. He had a great sense of humor, loved his wife and his children and grandchildren. Fred's smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Beverly; sister, Joanne Hooven; brother-in-law, Jimmy Hooven; sister-in-law, Pauline King; nephew, Edward Paul King III; and niece, Sue Hooven Weinstein. Fred is survived by his loving children, Diane (Tod) Pickering, Tim (Holly) King and David (Victoria) King; 7 grandchildren; brother, Edward Paul King, II; and many other family members and dear friends.
There will be no visitation for Fred and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, Toledo (419-473-0300) assisted the family with professional services.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the staff and caregivers at Lakes of Sylvania and Promedica Hospice for all of their love, care and support given to Fred and our family through this difficult time. You truly were his second family, we cannot thank you enough!
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association
, American Cancer Association or the University of Toledo.
To leave a special message for Fred's family, please visitwww.NewcomerToledo.com