Frederick John Krumm
Frederick John Krumm was born on May 12, 1918 in Columbus, OH to Thomas and Ida Krumm. He graduated in 1935 from Macomber Vocational High School. He first met his future wife Dorothy Neal in grade school where he was George and she was Martha Washington in a school play. They married in 1940 and were married for over 65 years. For over 102 years, life was an adventure for Fred. He lived life fiercely independent. He did all he could to remain active and healthy. At 18 he became a vegetarian on a bet which became his lifestyle. Up to this year he was bike riding 5-8 miles a day and walking at the Franklin Park Mall in the winter. He loved to travel and visited many countries. Fred and Dorothy also loved camping and toured all over the United States, hiking in many national parks, photographing every flower, bush, tree, and waterfall they came across exhibiting his love of photography. He spent winters in Texas for many years where he would organize 30 mile plus bike rides.
Fred had a very inquisitive mind and a desire for learning. He could fix most things, and had a habit of picking up discarded and broken items to bring home to repair. If he couldn't find the right part, he would fabricate it. He was a tool and die maker and in 1950 started an injection molding business called the XM Company. All his children at some point worked at the business. It is still in operation today. When his wife developed Alzheimers Disease he became actively involved with The Alzheimer's Association
and organized annual walks in her honor. Fred was a 70 year active member of the Lambertville IOOF Lodge and it was a very important part of his life. He participated and organized many fund raisers and events from picking up litter on highways, to the chili cook off when he always made his vegan chili.
Fred was a patriarch of a large family. He looked forward to Sunday afternoons when we would gather at his home for a visit, along with his Wednesday lunches with his Son-in-law Ron and his best friend Bert Rucki.
His life was ended on October 27, 2020 after a short illness from Covid-19. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister; and infant daughter, Barbara Ann. He is survived by 5 children, Fred (Betty) Krumm, Kathleen (Ronald) Gill, James (Delores) Krumm, Daniel (Michelle) Krumm and Linda (James) Sullivan. He has 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren. Due to Covid restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In honor of Fred any contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
