(News story) Frederick John Krumm, a lifelong Toledoan whose family members say lived a "fiercely independent" life, died of coronavirus on Oct. 27 following a short bout with the disease. He was 102.
"Industrious, you might say," one of his sons, James Krumm, said when asked to describe his father.
The patriarch of a large family, Frederick John Krumm was a self-made tool-and-die maker, and in 1950 started an injection molding business called the XM Company, which still exists today. Each of his five children worked there at some point.
But he wasn't just a small businessman: Mr. Krumm took after his father, Thomas Krumm, an inventor.
Mr. Krumm started the business in his father's garage, then developed it more out of the basement of his own home. He eventually found a building on Alexis Road for it, and it has since been moved out to Central Avenue in Sylvania, near Centennial Road.
One of Mr. Krumm's daughters, Kathleen Gill, said her father was so frugal he used his lathe to make virtually any bolt or part he needed for anything. Telling him something mechanical wouldn't work was "like waving a red flag in front of a bull," because he would take on the challenge of solving whatever problem was at hand.
Family members said in their paid obituary he "had a very inquisitive mind and a desire for learning."
"He could fix most things, and had a habit of picking up discarded and broken items to bring home to repair," they said. "If he couldn't find the right part, he would fabricate it."
Mr. Krumm became a vegetarian "on a bet" when he was 18, family members said, and he ended up becoming fiercely devoted to good eating habits and physical fitness. He went vegan at age 85.
He used to ride his bicycle five to eight miles a day up until recently, and walked inside Franklin Park Mall in the winter. He lived in a West Toledo house along Hannaford Drive near West Laskey Road for the last 73 years of his life, a house he and others built mostly with their bare hands from a kit.
"He was a celebrity in his neighborhood," Mrs. Gill said. "Everyone in the neighborhood knew him from his bicycle riding."
During a 2018 interview, Mr. Krumm told The Blade his objective throughout much of his life was to pedal his bicycle at least 1,000 miles a year. Even at age 99, he pedaled 1,100 miles, he said. He also started a bike club in Texas.
Likewise, he was a popular fixture among regular Franklin Park Mall walkers.
"When you were at the mall, it was like you were with someone famous," Mrs. Gill said.
While getting his flu shot three weeks ago, Mr. Krumm promised his doctor he would try to live to be 106 to achieve the record for longevity among that physician's patients.
"He thought he was invincible," his daughter said. "He just was kind of a larger-than-life guy."
Mr. Krumm was extremely devoted to his lodge, the Lambertville Independent Order of Odd Fellows, where he was an active member for more than 70 years.
He also took up a major interest in Alzheimer's Disease after his late wife, the former Dorothy Neal, became afflicted by it and ultimately died of it. The couple were grade school sweethearts, and performed together in a school play as George and Martha Washington.
"He was determined to find a cure," Mrs. Gill said of his self-taught Alzheimer's research.
Mr. Krumm was born May 12, 1918, in Columbus to Thomas and Ida Krumm. He graduated in 1935 from the former Macomber Vocational High School in Toledo.
He and his wife, Dorothy, were married more than 65 years. The couple spent many of their winters in Texas, bicycling, hiking, camping, and doing other outdoor activities. They also traveled across the United States, including national parks, and to multiple countries.
He had a knack and a passion for nature photography.
Mr. Krumm belonged to a flying club called the Nomads. He also traveled to all 50 states.
He organized bicycle rides in Texas of 30 miles and more for various groups of people. He also organized anything from litter pickups to chili cook-offs in this area and others.
Survivors include his sons Fred, James, and Daniel; daughters Kathleen Gill and Linda Sullivan; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
There will be no public funeral because of coronavirus restrictions. The family will have a private graveside service at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park later this month.
Arrangements are being handled by Reeb Funeral Home of Sylvania.
Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
This is a news story by Tom Henry. Contact him at thenry@theblade.com
or 419-724-6079.