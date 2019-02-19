Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lambertville United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lambertville United Methodist Church
8165 Douglas Rd (at Dean)
Lambertville, MI
Frederick L. "Fred" Smith Obituary
Frederick "Fred" L. Smith

Frederick "Fred" Smith, 86, of Petersburg, MI, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born February 25, 1932, in Temperance, MI, he was the son of Harold and Ruby (Culver) Smith. A 1950 graduate of Bedford High School, he married Mary Lou Miller on August 18, 1951 in the former Collingwood United Methodist Church. Proud to be a descendent of the 1832 Bedford Twp. pioneer family, Fred was a 5th generation lifetime farmer. He was a founding member and president of the Michigan Soybean Association, member of the Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee and was director on the American Soybean Association Board. Fred was an active member of Lambertville United Methodist Church, where he served as trustee and was instrumental in purchasing of the new parsonage and new bus. He was a trustee on Summerfield Twp. Board, helping plan the new section of Pleasant View Cemetery and helped negotiate Monroe City Water for Petersburg. Fred was also a member of the IOOF 467, Lambertville, Samaria Lodge, 438, F.&A.M., Scottish Rite, Valley of Toledo and the Zenobia Shrine.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 68 years, Mary Lou; sons, Fred (Kum Ja) Smith, Edward (Pam) Smith and Kenneth Smith; brother, Charles (Margaret) Smith; sisters, Ginger (John) Hinkle and Mary Alice (Vic) Seguine; grandchildren, Jae Smith, Kathy (Alex) Meadows, Joe (Nicky) Smith, Eddie (Heather) Smith, Molly (Kerry) Klima, Rebecca (Steve) Shellhammer, Aaron (Jenny) Smith, Melissa Smith, Kristine Smith,Tom (Jennifer) Smith and 13 great grandchildren. Fred was preceded in death by his son, Michael and daughters-in-law, Ann and Karen Smith.

Visitation will be from 2-8 pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11:00 am at Lambertville United Methodist Church, 8165 Douglas Rd (at Dean), Lambertville, MI 48144, where he will lie in state after 10:00 am. Pastor Jim Britt, officiating. Interment will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church or Promedica Hospice.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2019
