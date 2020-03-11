Home

Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
21140 West Toledo Street
Williston, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
21140 West Toledo Street
Williston, OH
View Map

Frederick "Fritz" Lau


1927 - 2020
Frederick "Fritz" Lau Obituary
Frederick Lau "Fritz"

Frederick Lau, 92, of Curtice, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 6, 2020. Fritz was born in Curtice, Ohio on December 14, 1927 to Ferdinand and Emma (Zable) Lau. On July 17, 1947, he married his beloved wife and lifelong dance partner, Virginia Zunk. Mr. Lau was a lifelong farmer and worked as a dock supervisor for Duff Truck Line for 25 years, retiring in 1984. He served the citizens of Allen Township as Clerk and Trustee for 32 years and was a member of the Allen Township Fire Department for 58 years. His memberships included: Ottawa County Clerk & Trustee Association, Toledo United Swiss, GBU, Maumee Elks, and St. John Lutheran Church, Williston. Fritz was an avid golfer and loved ballroom dancing with his wife, Virginia.

Fritz is survived by his children, Brenda (Bill) Hart and Scott (Kristi) Lau; grandchildren, Carrie (Gregg) Howard, Eric (Colleen) Hart, and Justin (Shelby) Lau; and great-granddaughter, Hadley Grace Howard. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia; and siblings, Adrian, Herman, Violet, Elwood, and William.

The family will receive friends at St. John Lutheran Church, 21140 West Toledo Street, Williston on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment: Williston Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church or Allen Clay Joint Fire District Station #34. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
