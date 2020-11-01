Frederick "Fred" Mills
Frederick "Fred" Mills, former Chief of the Whiteford Township Fire Department, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Flower Hospital. Fred was born September 1, 1943, at home in Temperance, MI, to parents LeRoy and Edith (Kirkman) Mills, and they preceded him in death. Fred was employed as a tool and die maker for more than 40 years. He was proud to have served with the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Department for more than 25 years. Fred was an avid golfer and card player.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marcia (Clift) Mills; sons, Rick (Sonia) and Scott (Corey) Mills; grandchildren, Erika, Cody, Christopher, Nathan, Ansely, Braedon, Blake, and Conner; great-grandchildren, Evalynn and Ashton; and brothers, Sonny, Tom, John, and Jerry Mills.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Tuesday, November 3rd from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Those wishing to offer memorials in Fred's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, to the Whiteford School Therapy Dog Program (Derby), or to the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolence to reebfuneralhome.comwww.reebfuneralhome.com