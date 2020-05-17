Frederick N. Smith, Jr.9/7/1948 - 5/13/2020Frederick N Smith Jr, age 71, passed away May 14, 2020. He was born September 7, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio to Frederick N. Smith Sr. and Helen Rosemary (Yancey) Smith. Fred attended Northwood High School. He worked for Toledo Truck Tubes/Riker industry for over 20 years. He was loved dearly by his grandmother, Hattie Mae (Yancey).He is survived by his sisters, Debbie (Smith) Rizzi, Sharron (Mccutcheon) Danhauer, Dianna (Mccutcheon) Leonard and his children, Frederick "Rick" III, Greg, Doug, and Cathy Smith. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Amber, Jamie and Arthur.He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick N. Smith Sr; beloved grandmother, Hattie Mae (Yancey) and sister, Linda (Mccutcheon) Jones.He was loved and will be missed by all of his family.