Frederick "Fritz" Paul Lietzke Jr., 59 years, of Ida, MI, died fighting the good fight against ALS on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 12-8PM. He will lie in state on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III will officiate. Cremation will occur after.



Born August 4, 1959, in Monroe, MI. Fritz was the son of Frederick Paul and Patricia A. (Studenka) Lietzke Sr.. He was a 1977 Monroe High School Graduate, who later earned his Master Gardener from Monroe County Community College, Monroe, MI. He was a part maker for GM for 40 years, retiring on April 1, 2019. He married the love of his life, Christina McCarty on September 18, 2004, at their home in their backyard. He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, UAW Local 14 and loved working in his garden, computers, the outdoors, animals, his step-kids, grandchildren, bicycle rides with his wife, spending time in the pool, his niece and was a friend to everyone.



Survivors include: his wife and best friend, Christina; parents, Frederick Sr. and Patricia; Step-daughters, Jennifer M. (David) Sayer, Karrie C. (Marcus) Nagley, Julie J. Hoffman; a sister, Jill A. Pryor; step-grandchildren, Lilyanne Marie, Laura Mae, Justin Taylor; a niece, Heather A. Gibson and a great-nephew, Matthew Gibson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.



Memorial contributions can be made to: ProMedica Hospice, , ALS Foundation for Life or the Shriners.



Published in The Blade from June 4 to June 5, 2019