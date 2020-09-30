Frederick Roy RiceFredrick Roy Rice, 64, of Oregon, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at home. He was born in Oregon, Ohio on December 23, 1955 to Dennis and Marian (Tober) Rice.He was employed as a machinist for many years at Libbey Glass. Once childhood friends, Fred married the love of his life, Marlene, on April 29, 1989 and together they had two beautiful children, Matea and Tessa. He loved nothing more than spending long weekends at the ball park watching his children play softball, along with many other sports throughout the years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, relaxing on the beach and working with his family in the shop making unique projects of all kinds. In his last few years of life he enjoyed traveling with his family and watching his grandson, Corbin, grow. He wanted to thank his loving wife, Marlene, for all the love and great care she provided for him. The family would also like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the care he received as well.He is survived by his wife, Marlene; his children, Matea (Derek) Cousino and Tessa (John) Rice; his grandson, Corbin Cousino; his mother, Marian; his siblings, Dennis (Teri) Rice, Julie (Joe) Pocs; brother-in-law, Paul Tegtmeier; and sister-in-law, Mary Amick. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis; his sister, Sandra and his brother, Paul. Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, Ohio on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the service begins at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Corbin Frederick Cousino Scholarship Fund c/o the family.