(News story) PETERSBURG, Mich. - Frederick W. Holden, a longtime Washington Local teacher and administrator, whose retirement in rural southeast Michigan brought cheer and plenty of activity, died May 4 at his home in Lenawee County's Summerfield Township. He was 93.
He had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure, his family said.
Mr. Holden for much of his career was associate principal at Jefferson Junior High School. He'd taught science and math in the Jefferson building.
"He was empathetic and read people well," his wife, Carolyn Holden, said. "The kids liked and respected him, even when he was an administrator."
His duties as associate principal included discipline and as a result worked with law enforcement at times.
"He was understanding even of the kids who were in trouble," his wife said. "He'd say, 'You'd meet their parents and know exactly what happened to them.'"
Mr. Holden retired from Washington Local Schools in his early 60s.
The family lived for years near Rogers High School, in the former Adams Township. He'd grown up on a northeast Ohio farm and wanted to farm again. On land bought in Hillsdale County, he was a summertime gentleman farmer.
Then his wife saw a run-down Victorian house near Sand Creek, Mich., in Lenawee County. "I fell in love with the house, and he said never, and we moved up the next year," his wife said.
They rehabilitated the Victorian, and it was home for 22 years. He kept livestock - cattle and chickens.
"He loved the country, and he loved his animals," his wife said. "We had a horse he raised from a colt, and he had it doing all sorts of tricks."
He and his wife later lived at Bird Lake before moving to Summerfield Township.
Mr. Holden for years hunted rabbit and pheasant and, in Hillsdale County, deer. He enjoyed expeditions to hunt caribou in Quebec and elk in Montana.
He was a gun collector, starting with old family guns he'd learned to repair. He developed skill as a gunsmith, creating rifles that were hand-sanded and polished, with custom barrels. He cast his own bullets.
He took as much care in restoring a 1929 Model A Ford, first learning particulars of body work from the county vocational school in Adrian.
He was born Sept. 25, 1927, in Conneaut, Ohio, to Cynthia and Orrison Kline Holden and grew up on a farm near Pierpont, Ohio. At age 17, after high school, he enlisted in the Navy and served stateside at the end of World War II. Afterward, he was in the Navy reserve and worked on Great Lakes ore boats to pay for studies at Bowling Green State University.
He was drafted and fought in the Korean War as an artillery gunner in the Army. He didn't speak much about his experiences until late in life. After the war, though, he moved away from the familiar and was a gold prospector in Colorado.
"He was dealing with a lot that happened before we ever knew him, and I think that was always with him," his son Craig said. "That wasn't overt at all."
Mr. Holden taught himself piano and, by ear, could play standards from the 1940s and before.
"He was a joke teller, and he enjoyed people," his wife said.
He had a bachelor's degree in geology and a master's degree in educational administration from BGSU.
Surviving are his wife, the former Carolyn Leake, whom he married Aug. 30, 1957; sons Craig and Scott Holden; daughter, Bethany Bigge; sister, Frances Holden; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and a step-great-granddaughter.
Services in Conneaut will be held later. Arrangements are by Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania.
The family suggests tributes to Michigan United Conservation Clubs, the American Diabetes Association, or an organization of the donor's choice.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on May 13, 2020.