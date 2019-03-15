Frederick W. Scharer



Frederick W. Scharer, 72, of Genoa, died in his home Wednesday afternoon, March 13, 2019. Fred was born December 28, 1946, in Toledo to Oscar H. and Constance B. (Jackson) Scharer. On June 20, 1970, in Floral Park, New York, he married Carol F. Heck and she preceded him in death January 14, 1997. For many years Fred worked as a financial officer for Huntington Bank in Oregon, Genoa Banking from 1983-1993 and lastly at Genoa Savings & Loan in 1995. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Elliston and the Oregon/Northwood Rotary Club and had served on the Genoa Schools Board of Education. Fred proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.



Surviving Fred are his daughters, Constance (Fred) Lesher of Genoa and Jennifer (Brian) Gomilla of Florida and three grandchildren. His parents, wife, and sister, Betty Lynn Iffland, preceded him in death.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church in Elliston. Burial will follow in Clay Township Cemetery with military honors. The family has requested that memorials be given to the , 740 Commerce Dr. Suite B, Perrysburg, OH 43551; the , 300 Galleria Officentre Suite 111, Southfield, MI 48034; or the Carol Scharer Scholarship Fund, Genoa Area Schools Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 98, Genoa, OH 43430. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



