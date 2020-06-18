Frederick W. Smith
08/13/1936 - 06/13/2020
Frederick W. Smith, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away June 13, 2020. He was born August 13, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Leo and Wilma (Vick) Smith.
Fred served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed traveling, attending auctions, flea markets and garage sales and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He loved going out fishing. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored.
He is survived by his children, Jonathan (Laurie) Smith of Fostoria, Ohio, Andrea Boos of Perrysburg, Ohio, Fay Schnabel of Jonesville, Michigan and David Mohn of Bowling Green, Ohio; and life companion, Margaret Smith. He is also survived by his brothers, Jerry (Shirley) Smith of Williston, Ohio and Dennis Smith of Rantoul, Illinois; sister, Kathy Averkamp of Genoa, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to assist with funeral expenses on his obituary page located on our website, www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
08/13/1936 - 06/13/2020
Frederick W. Smith, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away June 13, 2020. He was born August 13, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Leo and Wilma (Vick) Smith.
Fred served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed traveling, attending auctions, flea markets and garage sales and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He loved going out fishing. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored.
He is survived by his children, Jonathan (Laurie) Smith of Fostoria, Ohio, Andrea Boos of Perrysburg, Ohio, Fay Schnabel of Jonesville, Michigan and David Mohn of Bowling Green, Ohio; and life companion, Margaret Smith. He is also survived by his brothers, Jerry (Shirley) Smith of Williston, Ohio and Dennis Smith of Rantoul, Illinois; sister, Kathy Averkamp of Genoa, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to assist with funeral expenses on his obituary page located on our website, www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.