Frederick Washington Stover, Jr.
Frederick Washington Stover Jr., 82 years old, born in Atlanta April 7, 1937 closed his eyes and drew his last breath on November 6, 2019, in Alpharetta, GA. He joined the Lord he served so loyally, and his wife Patricia R. Stover, whom he loved and missed dearly. He will now take up the helm of being his Family's guardian angel.
Surviving Fred are his children Stephen, his wife Jill and son Cameron, Staci, Shana and her son Pryor, Scot Stover and his wife Shelley, and their children Zoey and Cassidy. His also survived by his partner of 30 years Barbara Korecki and her children Chris and Dan Ferguson and Kevin and Susan Korecki and their children, Morgan and Alex.
Fred celebrated a long life of achievements. He graduated with a degree in Ceramic Engineering from Georgia Tech State University where he later was inducted into their Engineering Hall of Fame. He was active in The American Ceramic Society where he was awarded Fellow status. He founded Applied Ceramics in the 60's and later started another successful business Matrix Enterprises. Fred had been an active member of The American Ceramic Society serving as President and on many boards over 50 years.
Fred's biggest accomplishment though was his family. He and Patricia raised four children. You could find Fred supporting his family rock hunting with his son, at dancing events for his daughter, and attending performing and sporting events for his youngest children. He was a member of the Choir and Band Boosters at Anthony Wayne and cheered on all his children's individual and unique talents. He was an incredible father, not just to his children but to every child he came in contact: Fred was an amazing role model.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, Ohio. A service to celebrate his life will be held November 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Waterville United Methodist Church, 102 North Fifth St. Waterville, OH, followed by a reception at the church. A memorial service will be held on December 7th in Atlanta/Alpharetta GA for extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Fred and Patricia Stover Performing Arts Scholarship at Anthony Wayne High School in Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019