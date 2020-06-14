Frederick William Weiland, Sr.



Frederick William Weiland Sr. passed away on June 8th, 2020, at his home in Northwood, surrounded by family and loved ones. Born on November 15th, 1925, to John and Lovelle Weiland (Brough) in Ross Township, he was 94 years old at the time of his death.



Fred spent his youth working the fields, leaving Olney Schools after 8th grade to help run the family farm. A lover of classic country music, he was often heard yodeling and singing in the fields; he also enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica.



During World War II, Fred served in the Signal Corp as a switchboard technician – working between Tokyo and Yokohama. In 1948 he married the love of his life, Donna Boothby; the two spent the rest of their lives together until Donna's passing in 2019.



An avid butcher, Fred attended the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo in 1951 and ran the butcher shop at the family-owned market, Weiland's Gardens, throughout the 1950s and 60s. He enjoyed processing deer for local hunters so much that he remodeled his barn at home to be able to continue the operation long after the family shop closed its doors. In the fall of 2016 he processed his last deer, at the age of 91.



In his earlier days as a family man, Fred loved to round up family, friends, and neighbors for a game of baseball – this became a regular Sunday activity for many years throughout the 1960s. He also enjoyed hunting and other outdoor sports with his sons, Frederick Jr, Jimmy, and Billy.



He was a generous person who worked very hard his entire life, and he gave everything that he earned to his family. Working overtime at Chrysler in the 70s and Walbridge Coatings (Pre Finished Metals) in the 80s, he was able to invest in multiple farms that he gave away to each of his children.



In 2014, ODOT reconstructed Wales Road in Northwood, which resulted in the construction of a cul-de-sac road leading to Fred's house. Having been instrumental in the construction of his own home, plus the four other homes on the block, the city of Northwood decided to recognize his hard work by renaming the road "Weiland Way".



In many ways, Fred was ahead of his time. He saw men and women as true equals, and valued the working women in his life – never once treating them as subordinate. This was evident in the appreciation he showed for the work ethic exuded by both his wife Donna and daughter Vicky.



He passed away on what would've been Donna's 92nd birthday.



He is survived by his sons, Frederick William Jr. (Judith Conry), Billy Ray (Donna Grey); daughter, Vicky Pierce; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Eileen (Boothby); son, Jimmy Lloyd; and grandson, Danny Lee.



We would like to thank Debora and Bobby May for their gentle care and compassion during Fred's final weeks, and for their many years of valued friendship.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Heartland Hospice or UTMC Anatomical Donation Program.





