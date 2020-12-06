1/
Frederick Zelling
Frederick Zelling

Frederick Zelling joined his Savior on December 1, 2020 at the age of 88.

He was born in Toledo to Frances and Louis Zelling. After serving his country in the Army during the Korean War, he began his career as an office equipment service technician. He married Joan Ludlow, his beloved wife of 50 years, on February 9, 1963, who preceded him in death. Together they were dedicated lifelong members of the Catholic Church with a passion for Christian outreach.

Fred enjoyed gardening, home projects, and spending time with family, church members, and Annie, his cat. Family and friends will miss his gentle, appreciative nature and sense of humor.

He will be missed by sisters, Virginia Kehr and Carol Heiden; children, Teresa (Matt) Crozier, and James Zelling; and grandchildren, Jeremiah Zelling, Janelle Sullivan, Rachel Yoder, Joel Crozier, and Garrett Crozier.

No visitation will be held at this time; a celebration of life at a later date is planned. Donations in his memory can be made to Compassion International or Sunshine Foundation.


Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
