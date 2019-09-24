|
Fredrick F. Fether
F. Fredrick Fether, 87, of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Fred was born on December 17, 1931, in Archbold, Ohio, to the late Marvin and Irene (Short) Fether.
He married the love of his life, Eleanor Dupes, on January 30, 1955, in Bowling Green, Ohio and she survives him. Also surviving are his children, Susan (David) Halsey of Bowling Green and P. J. (Diana) Fether of State College, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Laura and Casey Shaffer, Damon, Madeline and Mara Hesley and a great-grandchild, Maxwell Pennington. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Fether and grandson, James Fether.
Fred was a 1954 graduate of Bowling Green State University where he received his Bachelors' Degree in Marketing. He later became the Director of Purchasing at Bowling Green State University. Fred was a member of the BGSU Presidents Club and the Phi Kappa Tau. Fred was also a member of the Wood County F & AM Lodge #112 where he served as Worshipful Master. He later served as the District Education Officer for the 11th Masonic District and was a Past District Deputy Grandmaster. Fred was also a member of the Crystal Chapter #157, Bowling Green Council #124, Findlay Commandery # 49, Key to the Sea #112, Rosicrucians, Shriners where he was a member of the Jesters and a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of the Valley of Toledo where he received the highest honor, the 33rd degree. Fred was honest, hard working, and a devoted husband, father and a great friend to so many. He, along with Eleanor, taught their family the importance of family, friends, country and giving. Fred and Eleanor enjoyed traveling; family camping trips to see National parks, monuments, battlefields and EVERY historical marker along the way. He and Eleanor traveled all around the world and were able to visit every continent. Fred loved socializing and being around people. After his retirement, in helping to run their B&B at Put-in-Bay, Fred combined this love and his fondness for breakfast. At the island, he enjoyed the weekend antique car parades, watching the lake, and reading. Fred had a great sense of humor. He loved a good joke. And a bad joke. He just loved to laugh.
Visitation for Fred will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 2:00 until the time of his Masonic Service at 3:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Following the Masonic Service, Fred will have his 33 degree Service. Upon completion of the 33rd degree Service, Fred wanted to have a big party in honor, which will be held in the Remembrance Banquet Hall of the funeral home until 7:00 PM
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Fred's honor to Lake Erie Island Historical Society, 411 Catawba Ave, Put-In-Bay, Ohio 43456, Jeffrey Fether Scholarship c/o Toledo Community Foundation, 300 Madison Ave Suite 1300, Toledo, Ohio 43604 or to the Fred and Eleanor Fether Marketing Scholarship c/o Bowling Green State University, 200 University Hall, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019