God has received a truly kind and generous soul, heaven has been blessed. Fred was a dear friend over the years, even though we hadn't seen each other for many. Fred hired me at Ford in the Maumee Stamping Plant. It was through his very patient teaching and coaching that I was able to enjoy a successful career at Ford. Even though we hadn't seen much of each other for many years, Fred's sense of humor has helped me through many troubling times in my life. I think of Fred often and still use many of his humorous terms in my daily life.. Even Barb left an indelible mark in my life. As anyone who knows me I don't do well with vegetables. One night Fred took me home for dinner. Roast beef with green beans. I of course tried to politely put off the beans, but Barb insisted saying her's were different. I couldn't refuse her so I took some. Oh my, they were delicious! I had two servings! Well, Barb gave me the recipe so the next time I made a roast I followed her recipe closely and made the beans....well.... mine were horrible! That was the last time I had made green beans! So Fred my friend, keep a spot warmed up for me, I hope to visit you there!! We'll play golf and you can laugh at my shots!



Mike Duffy

Friend