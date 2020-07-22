Fredrick "Rick" Kuncl
08/16/1940 - 07/18/2020
Fredrick "Rick" Kuncl, age 79, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Cleveland Hillcrest Hospital. He was born on August 16, 1940, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Robert Kenneth and Norma Jean (Nohavec) Kuncl. Rick graduated from Crete High School and then earned an Electrical Engineering Degree at the University of Nebraska. On August 8, 1964, he married Barbara Lowe and she survives. In 1965, Rick began his 32-year career with the Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan. After several promotions to Wyandotte, River Rouge, Cleveland Stamping, Maumee Stamping, he completed his career in Allen Park, Michigan, as head of international purchasing and retired in 1997. He was a member of the Master Masons of Crete, Nebraska, the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, the Trenton JC's in Michigan, the Brandywine Country Club in Maumee, Ohio and Gateway Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida.
Rick's passion for over 60 years was golf and teaching his daughter, Kristine how to golf and to love the game. His golfing skills not only earned him a hole in one, but placed him as the Captain and Chairman of the US Cyder Cup Team, comprised of 14 US men competing against 14 UK men for tournaments in the U.S, Portugal, Australia and of course, the home of golf, the United Kingdom.
Rick was a quiet, witty man and loved his family dearly. He was blessed to have a loving grandson, Jeffrey, who has earned multiple degrees at the University of Chicago and is currently working towards his Doctorate. Rick was so proud of his accomplishments.
Kristine, who was by his bedside when he passed as she was everyday outside his window during the Covid 19 lockdown, would like to thank the staff at Maplewood at Twinsburg, Ohio, for the care they provided to her dad.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert J. Kuncl. Survivors include his wife, Barbara of Maumee, Ohio; daughter, Kristine (Steve) Montgomery Beall of Hudson, Ohio; grandson, Jeffrey Montgomery of Chicago, Illinois; step grandson, Andrew Beall of Perrysburg, Ohio; brother, Donald (Bernice) Kuncl of Crete, Nebraska; niece, Andrea Steward of Lincoln, Nebraska; nephew, Scott Kuncl of Crete, Nebraska; nephew, Jeffrey (Sara) Kuncl of Lincoln, Nebraska; great niece, Jennifer Kuncl of Hasting, Nebraska and great nephew Jeffrey Kuncl of Crete, Nebraska.
A gathering will be held from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio, where social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are required. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 in the funeral home. Those unable to attend may view the service via live stream by visiting Rick's tribute page on walkerfuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or donor's choice.