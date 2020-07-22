1/1
Fredrick "Rick" Kuncl
1940 - 2020
Fredrick "Rick" Kuncl

08/16/1940 - 07/18/2020

Fredrick "Rick" Kuncl, age 79, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Cleveland Hillcrest Hospital. He was born on August 16, 1940, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Robert Kenneth and Norma Jean (Nohavec) Kuncl. Rick graduated from Crete High School and then earned an Electrical Engineering Degree at the University of Nebraska. On August 8, 1964, he married Barbara Lowe and she survives. In 1965, Rick began his 32-year career with the Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan. After several promotions to Wyandotte, River Rouge, Cleveland Stamping, Maumee Stamping, he completed his career in Allen Park, Michigan, as head of international purchasing and retired in 1997. He was a member of the Master Masons of Crete, Nebraska, the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, the Trenton JC's in Michigan, the Brandywine Country Club in Maumee, Ohio and Gateway Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida.

Rick's passion for over 60 years was golf and teaching his daughter, Kristine how to golf and to love the game. His golfing skills not only earned him a hole in one, but placed him as the Captain and Chairman of the US Cyder Cup Team, comprised of 14 US men competing against 14 UK men for tournaments in the U.S, Portugal, Australia and of course, the home of golf, the United Kingdom.

Rick was a quiet, witty man and loved his family dearly. He was blessed to have a loving grandson, Jeffrey, who has earned multiple degrees at the University of Chicago and is currently working towards his Doctorate. Rick was so proud of his accomplishments.

Kristine, who was by his bedside when he passed as she was everyday outside his window during the Covid 19 lockdown, would like to thank the staff at Maplewood at Twinsburg, Ohio, for the care they provided to her dad.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert J. Kuncl. Survivors include his wife, Barbara of Maumee, Ohio; daughter, Kristine (Steve) Montgomery Beall of Hudson, Ohio; grandson, Jeffrey Montgomery of Chicago, Illinois; step grandson, Andrew Beall of Perrysburg, Ohio; brother, Donald (Bernice) Kuncl of Crete, Nebraska; niece, Andrea Steward of Lincoln, Nebraska; nephew, Scott Kuncl of Crete, Nebraska; nephew, Jeffrey (Sara) Kuncl of Lincoln, Nebraska; great niece, Jennifer Kuncl of Hasting, Nebraska and great nephew Jeffrey Kuncl of Crete, Nebraska.

A gathering will be held from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio, where social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are required. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 in the funeral home. Those unable to attend may view the service via live stream by visiting Rick's tribute page on walkerfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or donor's choice.



Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
JUL
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
July 22, 2020
Fred was a great guy, I always enjoyed working for him at Ford when we were at the Vehicle Operations office in Allen Park. When I retired from Ford in 2018, I found an old photo that I took of him sitting up on top of a press while we were doing inspections down in Brazil working. He always had to put ice cubes in his glass of beer to keep it cold. He lived to play golf! It is very sad news to hear that he passed away, he will be sorely missed. Rest in peace old timer! Your friend Gary
Gary Hargis
July 22, 2020
God has received a truly kind and generous soul, heaven has been blessed. Fred was a dear friend over the years, even though we hadn't seen each other for many. Fred hired me at Ford in the Maumee Stamping Plant. It was through his very patient teaching and coaching that I was able to enjoy a successful career at Ford. Even though we hadn't seen much of each other for many years, Fred's sense of humor has helped me through many troubling times in my life. I think of Fred often and still use many of his humorous terms in my daily life.. Even Barb left an indelible mark in my life. As anyone who knows me I don't do well with vegetables. One night Fred took me home for dinner. Roast beef with green beans. I of course tried to politely put off the beans, but Barb insisted saying her's were different. I couldn't refuse her so I took some. Oh my, they were delicious! I had two servings! Well, Barb gave me the recipe so the next time I made a roast I followed her recipe closely and made the beans....well.... mine were horrible! That was the last time I had made green beans! So Fred my friend, keep a spot warmed up for me, I hope to visit you there!! We'll play golf and you can laugh at my shots!
Mike Duffy
Friend
