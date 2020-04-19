Fredrick "Fred" Thompson, Jr. 04/04/1931 - 04/14/2020 Fred Thompson, Jr. of Northwood, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born on April 4, 1931 in Rossford, Ohio to Fredrick Aaron and Ledora Mae (Frederick) Thompson. Fred served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. After the war, he went on to work for Libbey Owens Ford Glass Co. for 39 years, retiring in 1989. Fred was a member of the Northwood Post #2984 for many years, serving as the Commander of the Post, District 1 Commander term of office (1995-1996) and District 1 post inspector for 12 years. He coached little league baseball in Northwood, Ohio for 6 years a won two city championships. Fred enjoyed fishing, playing golf and spending time with his family. Surviving are his sons, Bruce (Bonnie) and Freddie (Teddy) Thompson; daughters, Lillian (Bailey) Grigsby, Cindy (Dee) Braizer and Linda Ramirez; daughter-in-law, Karen Thompson and grandchildren great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Michael David and Kenneth Eric Thompson. Due to the pandemic health crisis, Funeral services will be private for the immediate family but can be viewed at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at facebook.com/walkerfuneralhomes. Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to DaVita Northwood Dialysis, 611 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, Ohio. Please consider sharing your condolences with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.