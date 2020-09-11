Fredrico "Fred" A. CruzJuly 6, 1960 - September 5, 2020Fredrico "Fred" A. Cruz, age 60, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born July 6, 1960 in Floresville to Roberto and Sally (Campos) Cruz in Floresville, Texas. Fred was employed with Glass City Movers for 8 years. Fred was an avid sportsman following the NY Yankees, the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Cowboys and The Ohio State Buckeyes for years.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gilbert Perez and Robert Cruz, Jr. Fred is survived by his sister, Mary (Joe) Murillo of TX and her children, Lisa Delgado, Joei, Jennifer and Jessica Murillo; brother, Joe Cruz of Toledo and his children, Sara and Jacob Cruz, Bobbi (Robert) Walton and Joe Cruz, Jr. and sister, Gloria Cruz of Toledo and her daughter Chrissy Berning; half-brother, David (Becky) Perez and many special nieces and nephews. Fred also leaves to cherish his memory his close longtime friends, Jermaine Hernandez, Shawn Robinson and Julie Garczynski, as well as a host of co-workers from Glass City Movers and friends at the bars. Fred cherished the friendships and the great times.The family will receive guests Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer, Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) followed by funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Saspamco, Texas.To leave a special message for the Cruz Family please visit