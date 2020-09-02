1/1
Friedrich Schmidt Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Friedrich's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Friedrich Schmidt, Jr.

Friedrich Schmidt Jr., 74, of Bowling Green, passed away on August 23, 2020, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green. He was born May 25, 1946, in Abbensen, Germany, to the late Friedrich and Anna (Babeo) Schmidt. On October 1, 1986, Friedrich married his wife, Doretta Fenton and she survives. Friedrich is survived by his son, Brian of Walbridge, OH. Also surviving are his sisters, Elizabeth Dittrich of Supply, NC, Anna Hess of Warsaw, OH; and brother, Martin Schmidt of Columbia, MO.

Friedrich was a Mansfield Senior High graduate and attended The Ohio State University, Xavier University, and Bowling Green State University where he received his Doctorate degree. He worked for Lucas County in Court Rehabilitation and Corrections Services, starting as a probation officer then administrator director, retiring after 31 years of service. Friedrich served his country in the United States Army in Germany during Vietnam before being honorably discharged.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hufford Family Funeral Home
1500 Manor Hill Rd
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 422-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hufford Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved