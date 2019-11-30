|
G. Ninde Lawson
G. Ninde Lawson, 88, retired president of Columbia Gas of Ohio, passed away on November 27 in Sylvania, Ohio of complications from a broken hip. Born in Toledo in 1931 to George and Vera Lawson, he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carole, children Amy (Chris) Furminger and David (Orlando Trigueros), Furminger grandchildren Jeffrey, Stephani (Lou) McKercher, Sarah, Melissa, Michael, Matthew and Jacob, King grandchildren Katie and Kelly (Matthew Pawlicki), and Cipriani grandchildren Ryan, Holly (Dominic Armenio), and Kerri Cipriani-Nisely (Lee). He was predeceased by his parents, stepfather Guy Johnson, and daughter Lisa. A lifelong dog-lover, his beloved family pets were Heidi, Heather, Corey, Rio, and Sarona.
Ninde graduated from DeVilbiss High, class of '49, and received 2 degrees from the University of Toledo, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict. After beginning his Columbia career in Toledo, Ninde held management positions at Mansfield, Columbus, Circleville, Fremont, Findlay, Norwalk, Toledo, and Binghamton, NY. He served in volunteer community leadership positions with Chambers of Commerce, United Way, Junior Achievement, and The Salvation Army.
Ninde treasured his friendships and kept in close touch with friends around the country and the world. He enjoyed 25 years of competitive handball, 50 years of big water boating, and lifelong golf.
After retirement, he and Carole summered in the Toledo and Marblehead areas and wintered in South Padre Island and San Antonio, Texas.
Friends and family will be invited to remember Ninde at a springtime memorial service. Donations in his memory may be made to the Toledo Humane Society or another .
Published in The Blade from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019