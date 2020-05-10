G. Timothy "Tim" Haney
04/21/1950 - 05/03/2020
G. Timothy "Tim" Haney of Toledo, OH quietly succumbed to Covid-19 as the sun set on May 3, 2020. Tim was born in Ironton, OH on April 21, 1950, to Roy and Ruth (Cannon) Haney. He was 70 years old.
Tim served in the Army during the Vietnam War as a radio teletype operator. Upon return, he was involved in Young Life where he met his future bride. Joyce and Tim were married for 46 years, rearing four gifted children (and one famous mustache).
He notably worked for many years as Administrative Director of Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Later, he became a public servant, working for the City of Toledo for over 20 years where he was a proud member of the local AFSCME 2058.
He loved his time with the Boy Scouts of America and Black Swamp Bird Observatory, and he spent most Fridays birding and photographing anything beautiful he could capture (especially the bluebirds).
But his story was mostly one of faith. He was an involved parishioner of St. Agnes, St. Catherine of Siena and the Toledo Diocesan Cursillo Movement. His masterful stories brought scripture to life. A true fisher and shepherd of men, one utterance from Tim could inspire both tears and laughter, making sure there was always room for laughter.
Tim is deeply missed by his loving wife, Joyce (Ridley); children, Tim, Marc (Sarah), Kathleen (Tony) Watts and Anna; siblings, Roy Patrick (Luana) and Kiki (Rob) Thomas Lee; grandchildren, Beckhem and Kyra; nephews, Jason and Bradley; and niece, Jennifer (Josh) Tait; dearest cousin, Kathy (Jim) Wiechman and the rest of the Haney, Cannon and Ridley clans. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Roy Haney; sisters, Mary and Cynthia; and grandson, Ashton.
The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church. Due to COVID-19, only immediate family will be allowed to attend. The funeral mass will be livestreamed online. Go to YouTube.com then search StCatherineToledo. Private interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. A "Celebration of Life" gathering will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America, St. Catherine of Siena Church or the Diocese of Toledo Cursillo Movement. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633.
Online condolences may be sent to Tim's family at
www.ansberg-west.com
04/21/1950 - 05/03/2020
G. Timothy "Tim" Haney of Toledo, OH quietly succumbed to Covid-19 as the sun set on May 3, 2020. Tim was born in Ironton, OH on April 21, 1950, to Roy and Ruth (Cannon) Haney. He was 70 years old.
Tim served in the Army during the Vietnam War as a radio teletype operator. Upon return, he was involved in Young Life where he met his future bride. Joyce and Tim were married for 46 years, rearing four gifted children (and one famous mustache).
He notably worked for many years as Administrative Director of Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Later, he became a public servant, working for the City of Toledo for over 20 years where he was a proud member of the local AFSCME 2058.
He loved his time with the Boy Scouts of America and Black Swamp Bird Observatory, and he spent most Fridays birding and photographing anything beautiful he could capture (especially the bluebirds).
But his story was mostly one of faith. He was an involved parishioner of St. Agnes, St. Catherine of Siena and the Toledo Diocesan Cursillo Movement. His masterful stories brought scripture to life. A true fisher and shepherd of men, one utterance from Tim could inspire both tears and laughter, making sure there was always room for laughter.
Tim is deeply missed by his loving wife, Joyce (Ridley); children, Tim, Marc (Sarah), Kathleen (Tony) Watts and Anna; siblings, Roy Patrick (Luana) and Kiki (Rob) Thomas Lee; grandchildren, Beckhem and Kyra; nephews, Jason and Bradley; and niece, Jennifer (Josh) Tait; dearest cousin, Kathy (Jim) Wiechman and the rest of the Haney, Cannon and Ridley clans. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Roy Haney; sisters, Mary and Cynthia; and grandson, Ashton.
The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church. Due to COVID-19, only immediate family will be allowed to attend. The funeral mass will be livestreamed online. Go to YouTube.com then search StCatherineToledo. Private interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. A "Celebration of Life" gathering will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America, St. Catherine of Siena Church or the Diocese of Toledo Cursillo Movement. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633.
Online condolences may be sent to Tim's family at
www.ansberg-west.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.