Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Church
738 South St. Clair St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriel Haack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabriel Edel Haack


1997 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gabriel Edel Haack Obituary
Gabriel Edel Haack

Gabriel Edel Haack, age 21, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in his home. He was born July 20, 1997 to Michael Haack and Denise Alvarado in Toledo, Ohio. Gabriel graduated from Springfield High School through Penta Career Center in the Construction Electricity Program. He was very diligent and proud of his work as an electrician. Gabriel was an artist with a creative soul, who wrote poetry, raps and had a passion for music. He loved people and had a great sense of humor. Gabriel never met a stranger. He was very charismatic, kind, generous, energetic, fun-loving, and motivational. Gabriel enjoyed traveling, specifically the time he spent in Austin, Texas. His smile, light and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and he will live on forever in our hearts.

Gabriel is survived by his grandparents, Gilbert and Margie Alvarado and Dolores "Dee" Haack; mother, Denise "Mama Dukes" Alvarado; father, Michael J. Haack; siblings, Michael J. II, Marisela (Robert Hardy), and Serena Haack; nieces, Lisandra "Cita" and Flora Augustine; nephew, Victor; many aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends, who were very dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Darrell Haack.

The family will receive guests on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Scripture Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Sharing of Memories in the funeral home. Prayers will begin in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 738 South St. Clair St., Toledo at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider .

"I was unconscious, half asleep. The water was warm, till you discover how deep." –Paul Hewson

To leave a special message for Gabriel's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now