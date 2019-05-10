Gabriel Edel Haack



Gabriel Edel Haack, age 21, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in his home. He was born July 20, 1997 to Michael Haack and Denise Alvarado in Toledo, Ohio. Gabriel graduated from Springfield High School through Penta Career Center in the Construction Electricity Program. He was very diligent and proud of his work as an electrician. Gabriel was an artist with a creative soul, who wrote poetry, raps and had a passion for music. He loved people and had a great sense of humor. Gabriel never met a stranger. He was very charismatic, kind, generous, energetic, fun-loving, and motivational. Gabriel enjoyed traveling, specifically the time he spent in Austin, Texas. His smile, light and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and he will live on forever in our hearts.



Gabriel is survived by his grandparents, Gilbert and Margie Alvarado and Dolores "Dee" Haack; mother, Denise "Mama Dukes" Alvarado; father, Michael J. Haack; siblings, Michael J. II, Marisela (Robert Hardy), and Serena Haack; nieces, Lisandra "Cita" and Flora Augustine; nephew, Victor; many aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends, who were very dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Darrell Haack.



The family will receive guests on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Scripture Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Sharing of Memories in the funeral home. Prayers will begin in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 738 South St. Clair St., Toledo at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider



"I was unconscious, half asleep. The water was warm, till you discover how deep." –Paul Hewson



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 13, 2019