Gabriel Quintanilla passed away on June 9, 2020. Gabe was born to Ramiro and Estefania Quintanilla, on January 16, 1963 in Harlingen, Texas. He worked at Cargill for over 20 years. He loved his family, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a self made carpenter and customized the interior of their home. He loved to work in the garden and landscaped their exterior of their home.



Gabe is survived by his wife, Cynthia Quintanilla; and their four children, Gabriel Jr., Andrie Randall (Mark), Alicia Hernandez (Daniel) and Jessica Quintanilla. He will be greatly missed by his 8 grandsons and 6 granddaughters. Who believed he was the best husband, father and Papa ever.



Gabe was also survived by his 4 brothers, Antonio (Mary), Ramon (Angie), Juan (Berta), and Carlos; and 3 sisters, Frances Hinojosa (Raul), Estella Quintanilla, Maria Duran and sister-in-law Diane Quintanilla. Gabe also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.



Gabe was preceded in death by his parents Ramiro and Estefania Quintanilla. His brothers Rufugio and Manuel. His sister, Rosalinda; nephew, Ray; and nieces, Angie and Rosa.



Funeral services will be held at Walter Funeral Home 3653 Glendale Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43614. Viewing Monday, June 15, 2 - 8 p.m. Funeral procession will begin Tuesday, June 16 at 10 a.m.





