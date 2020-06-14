Gabriel Quintanilla
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gabriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gabriel Quintanilla

Gabriel Quintanilla passed away on June 9, 2020. Gabe was born to Ramiro and Estefania Quintanilla, on January 16, 1963 in Harlingen, Texas. He worked at Cargill for over 20 years. He loved his family, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a self made carpenter and customized the interior of their home. He loved to work in the garden and landscaped their exterior of their home.

Gabe is survived by his wife, Cynthia Quintanilla; and their four children, Gabriel Jr., Andrie Randall (Mark), Alicia Hernandez (Daniel) and Jessica Quintanilla. He will be greatly missed by his 8 grandsons and 6 granddaughters. Who believed he was the best husband, father and Papa ever.

Gabe was also survived by his 4 brothers, Antonio (Mary), Ramon (Angie), Juan (Berta), and Carlos; and 3 sisters, Frances Hinojosa (Raul), Estella Quintanilla, Maria Duran and sister-in-law Diane Quintanilla. Gabe also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.

Gabe was preceded in death by his parents Ramiro and Estefania Quintanilla. His brothers Rufugio and Manuel. His sister, Rosalinda; nephew, Ray; and nieces, Angie and Rosa.

Funeral services will be held at Walter Funeral Home 3653 Glendale Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43614. Viewing Monday, June 15, 2 - 8 p.m. Funeral procession will begin Tuesday, June 16 at 10 a.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved