Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Gabriela T. Siffer


1966 - 2020
Gabriela T. Siffer Obituary
Gabriela T. Siffer

Gabriela T. Siffer, age 53, of Toledo, passed away February 22, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Gabriela was born October 5, 1966 in Toledo to Lothar and Ursula (Paplowski) Loewenthal. She was a passionate fifth grade teacher for Toledo Public Schools. Gabriela was a member of the Bavarian Sports Club of Toledo, Bavarian Sports Club Ladies Auxiliary, BSC D'Holzhacker Buam Schuhplattler Gruppe, BSC Bayerischer Motorrad Verein, Toledo Turners. She also enjoyed Bavarian folk dancing, cardio drumming, traveling, and chocolate mousse. She had also been Miss Germany of the GAF at the age of 16.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Matthew J. Siffer; daughter, Gracie E. Siffer; step-daughter, Tiah M.(Lucas) Herlitz; grandsons, Leo, Elijah and Josiah Herlitz; mother, Ursula E. Loewenthal; brother, Ken Loewenthal, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; a brother, David Loewenthal; and an uncle, Jurgen Bedeau.

The family will receive guests Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bavarian Sports Club of Toledo in Gabriela's memory.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
