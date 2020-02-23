|
(News story) Gabriela T. Siffer, who worked to reach every student in her Toledo fifth-grade classroom, died Saturday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. She was 53.
A nonsmoker, she learned in May that she had nonsmall cell lung cancer, her husband, Matthew Siffer, said. The couple traveled a bit, including an autumn stay in Frankenmuth, Mich. She made a point of carrying out most of her activities.
Her colleagues offered support, as did friends and associates with the German-American cultural groups she'd been part of since childhood.
"The teachers at TPS were so supportive," her husband said. "They donated sick days to help our family out, so it wouldn't cause our family so much hardship."
Mrs. Siffer taught in Toledo Public Schools 20 years and at Ottawa River Elementary School the last 10. She taught fifth grade for about five years.
"She wanted to be the best at it, so the kids would get it," said Jeanne Hufford, her fifth-grade teaching partner at Ottawa River. "She worked hard just for the kids to get it."
With various styles of learning among her students, "she would make every attempt to differentiate so she could reach every kid," Mrs. Hufford said. "That's a hard thing to do in the classroom. She put in every effort to teach every kid no matter where they fell, their level."
Anita Raymond, a friend since childhood, said: "She loved the 'Aha' moment. She loved seeing the light in their eyes when they learned something.
"She put her heart and soul into it," said Ms. Raymond, a kindergarten teacher at Edgewater Elementary School.
She earlier taught at Riverside and Mount Vernon schools. Mrs. Siffer was taking graduate courses at Lourdes University in pursuit of a master's degree. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo.
She was born Oct. 5, 1966, to Ursula and Lothar Loewenthal and grew up in Lambertville. She was a 1984 graduate of Bedford High School.
Her parents were German immigrants. From an early age the the Bavarian Sports Club of Toledo and other groups became part of an extended family. She was at every German-American Festival from infancy.
"She loved being with people and entertaining," Ms. Raymond said.
At the 2018 festival, she and her daughter Gracie demonstrated their mastery of the traditional dance, the schuhplattler.
"GAF is home," Mrs. Siffer told The Blade then. "It's tradition. It's culture. And it's family. We've been looking forward to it all year."
Ms. Raymond said: "She loved the folk dances, the schuhplattler, and she most loved that her daughter continued the tradition."
In conversation, "it's almost like she interviewed you," her husband said. "She engaged you. Because she wanted to convey she wanted to know about you.
"She was my best friend I ever had," he said.
Surviving are her husband, Matthew Siffer, whom she married July 31, 1999; daughter, Gracie Siffer; stepdaughter, Tiah Herlitz; mother, Ursula Loewenthal; brother, Ken Loewenthal; and three grandsons.
The family will receive guests from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, where funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday.
The family suggests tributes to Bavarian Sports Club of Toledo.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 23, 2020