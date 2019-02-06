Home

Calvin United Church of Christ
1946 Bakewell St
Toledo, OH 43605
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gabrielle R. Bertok-Nixon


Gabrielle R. Bertok-Nixon Obituary
Gabrielle R. Bertok-Nixon

Gay R. Bertok Nixon, 72, of Oregon, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Heartland of Oregon. Gay was born in California on September 5, 1946 to Gabriel and Beatrix (Palmer) Bertok, who preceded her in death along with her sister, Beatrix "Wee Bea". Gay was a member of Calvin United Church of Christ. Gay worked as a secretary for many local offices prior to her retirement. Gay was known for her compassion for all animals.

Surviving are her son, Eric Pitzen; granddaughters, Mariah & Lauren Pitzen; also surviving are nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Calvin United Church of Christ, 1946 Bakewell Street, Toledo where her family will greet friends beginning at 10:30 AM. Private inurnment will take place at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Calvin United Church of Christ or to the Toledo Humane Society.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2019
