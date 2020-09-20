Gail Andrea PeeryGail Andrea Peery age 81 passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 at Amber Park Assisted Living in Pickerington, Ohio with hospice care and her family nearby. Gail was born on October 27, 1938 in Sylvania, Ohio to Galen and Marian (Peck) Peery. Gail graduated from Sylvania High School in 1956 and continued her education at Bowling Green State University graduating in 1960 with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She later furthered her learning by completing her Master's Degree through The University of Toledo in Guidance and Counseling. Gail began her teaching career in Shreve, Ohio in 1960. Being the social butterfly that she was she found the separation from her friends untenable. She quickly obtained employment with the Sylvania School District teaching High School English through the 61-62 school year. She then secured a job in the WTOL Broadcast Department from 62-64 leaving to teach at Rogers High School in 1964 and continuing there until her retirement from teaching in 1991. At Rogers she was Dean of Girls and taught English, Journalism, Speech, Drama and Driver's Ed. She also worked as an advisor to the "Rampage" school paper, Year Book, the Debate Team, Drama and many other school related activities. A true "people-person" Gail kept in touch with many of her students during her years of teaching and she also maintained contact with them following her retirement.Not one to let moss grow under her feet Gail joined the Sports Car Club of America in 1961 serving in various officer positions over the 55 years of her involvement in the Northwestern Ohio Region (NWOR). Gail thoroughly enjoyed driving her 1956 Morgan Plus 4, which her Brother still has, at rallies. She was involved with many service organizations such as The Braille Society for whom she arranged Northwestern Ohio Region (NWOR) Sports Car Club Braille fund raiser rallies during the 1970's through the 1980's. The NWOR's national award-winning rallies drew several hundred nationwide participants for which rallies Gail was responsible for the publicity and social gatherings. Through these national events Gail's parties were determined to be not only the best organized parties but also the tastiest parties. An avid cook herself, she had an ability to pull people together to create deliciously memorable events. Gail was known for throwing amazing theme-oriented parties. She not only prepared the appropriate party-themed food but made sure, whether for Valentine's Day, St Patrick's Day, Cinco de Mayo, 4th of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's and, any other reason she could think of to throw a party, that the decorations fully supported the party theme.Gail spent many summers at her happy place swimming and working at dances at Centennial Terrace, in Sylvania starting at a young age through her teenage years and on through college. She enjoyed traveling to interesting places around the world with her friends and to Las Vegas, usually winning or breaking even at the Black Jack tables. Gail collected art in all forms from water color paintings by talented friends, to cobalt glass treasures, gold filigree jewelry from the Ponte Vecchio in Florence, Italy and rubbings she created for herself from tombstones which made up the floors of many British Cathedrals she visited on her trips.She is survived by her brother, Michael Peery, sister-in-law, Esther (Bouw) Peery; nephew, Andrew Peery; his wife, Michelle (Reyes) Peery and, great nephews Collin and Hunter Peery; niece, Allison Peery; great niece, Kendell and great nephews, Christopher and Weston; and dear friend, Maryann Mueller.Her many friends are invited to make any memorial donations to The Capital City Hospice of Columbus, Ohio or The Lucas County Dog Shelter in lieu of flowers. A gathering to celebrate Gail's life will be held at The Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania Ohio, Tuesday, October 27th from 1-4:00 p.m. Online condolences to