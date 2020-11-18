Gail Ann Blanchard



Gail Ann Blanchard, 52, passed away on November 14, 2020. She was born April 3, 1968 in Cadiz, OH, to the late Charlotte and Gregory Blanchard. Gail was a graduate of Start High School and was preceded in death by her sister, Terry.



With Gail she either Loved you or not, but would help anyone and will be missed dearly along with her cooking.



Left to treasure her memories is her son, Brian Mackie; her grandkids; her twin brother, Dale; along with her eldest brother, Wayne Blanchard; her special friend, John O. Much love and Thank you. Sisters, Carla Blanchard, Lori Holmes, Veronica Blanchard; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Love You. Give Mommay and sister a huge hug-hug from us all!!





