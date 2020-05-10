Gail Ann MeekGail Ann Meek, age 82, of Toledo, passed away May 2, 2020 at Goerlich Center. Gail was born August 31, 1937 in Lakeland, FL to Taylor and Virginia (Morgan) Barfield. She had been employed at Tiedtke's's. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, watching movies, listening to a variety of music, going shopping, spending time with family and friends.She is survived by her children, James A. (Cathy) Meek, Debra Field (Kevin); sisters-in-law, Pat and Margie; brother- in law, Bill; grandchildren, James (Heather), Desire, Tiffany, Stephanie (Quin), Stacey (Andre) and many great grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Gail was also preceded in death by her loving husband, James Meek; son, Randall Meek; brother, Tabor Barfield; sisters, Jean Brown and Joy Lane.Visitation and Services for Gail will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support Gail's family during this difficult time by continuing to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.Special thanks to the staff at the Goerlich Center, especially Eloise, Chaundra, and Karen, for their compassion and commitment to our mother.Memorial contributions may be made to Goerlich Center in Gail's memory.To leave a special message for Gail's family, please visit