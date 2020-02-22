Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Wake
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church,
831 N. Detroit Ave
Toledo, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
831 N. Detroit Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map

Gail C. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail C. Brown Obituary
Miss Gail C. Brown

Miss Gail C. Brown, 51, passed Monday, February 17, 2020, in her home. She was a graduate of the Edward Drummond Libbey High School and was a caregiver for Sandy's Sandbox Day Care. She is survived by mother, Delois Brown; brothers, Odell, Jr. (Verna) and Aaron Brown and sisters, Janice T. (Beamon) Pleasant and Shelia Brown.

Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Services will be 12 noon Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 831 N. Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 11 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Cedric M. Brock, Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -