Miss Gail C. Brown
Miss Gail C. Brown, 51, passed Monday, February 17, 2020, in her home. She was a graduate of the Edward Drummond Libbey High School and was a caregiver for Sandy's Sandbox Day Care. She is survived by mother, Delois Brown; brothers, Odell, Jr. (Verna) and Aaron Brown and sisters, Janice T. (Beamon) Pleasant and Shelia Brown.
Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Services will be 12 noon Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 831 N. Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 11 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Cedric M. Brock, Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2020