Gail Edward Garber
1961 - 2020
Gail Edward Garber

Gail E. Garber, 58, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 14, 1961 and worked for Brush Wellman, Holland America Cruise Line, and Tampa Theater. Gail enjoyed fishing and was an avid coin and stamp collector.

He is survived by his father, Richard Garber Sr.; siblings, Christopher Knisley, Joe Garber, Tina (Frank) Piloseno, Lori (Joe) Walkowiak, and Melinda Garber; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Debra Garber; and brothers, Randy Garber and Rick Garber Jr.

Private services were held. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
