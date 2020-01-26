Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Gail F. Fogle Jr.


1939 - 2020
Gail F. Fogle Jr. Obituary
Gail F. Fogle Jr.

Gail F. Fogle Jr., age 80, of Swanton, passed away January 14, 2020, at Rehab Hospital of Northwest Ohio. Gail was born June 11, 1939, in Toledo to Gail and Violet (Day) Fogle. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1958. Gail worked at the Port of Toledo where he was a Federal Grain Inspector.

Gail enjoyed playing and watching football, his favorite teams were the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Miami Dolphins. He also enjoyed golfing where he played in the Government League. Gail and his family spent many years vacationing in Myrtle Beach at the family's condo. Most of all, Gail enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Gail was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Boring and canine companion, Ginger. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 and 1/2 years, Gertrude Fogle; daughter, Diana Olafson; daughter, Trudy M. Ashenfelter; son, Gail (Kirsten) F. Fogle III; sisters, Judy Walker, Linda (Stew) Graf and Darlene (Archie) Nieswander; grandchildren, Keith (Sarah) Stiles, Alan (Ashley) Boring, Amanda (Chris) Tremblay, Monica (Clayton) Ashenfelter and Gail F. Fogle, IV; canine companion, Myrtle; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive guests Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419) 381-1900. Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

To leave a special message for Gail's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
