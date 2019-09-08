|
|
Gail Frances Harris
Gail Frances Harris, beloved mother, sister and grandmother, age 80, of Toledo and Minneapolis, graduate of College of St. Benedict, born September 24, 1938, passed away on August 30.
Survived by children, Judy, Ken, Susan, Joan, Sarah; grandchildren, Heather, Haley and Carson, Isabelle, Sophia and Francesca.
Memorial service September 12, 4:00 p.m. at Cathedral Church of St Mark, 425 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN 55403. Internment at Cathedral Church of St Mark. Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019