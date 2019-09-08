Home

Gail Frances Harris


1938 - 2019
Gail Frances Harris Obituary
Gail Frances Harris

Gail Frances Harris, beloved mother, sister and grandmother, age 80, of Toledo and Minneapolis, graduate of College of St. Benedict, born September 24, 1938, passed away on August 30.

Survived by children, Judy, Ken, Susan, Joan, Sarah; grandchildren, Heather, Haley and Carson, Isabelle, Sophia and Francesca.

Memorial service September 12, 4:00 p.m. at Cathedral Church of St Mark, 425 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN 55403. Internment at Cathedral Church of St Mark. Edina Chapel 952-920-3996

www.Washburn-McReavy.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
