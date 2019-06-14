Gail Harriet Cousino



Gail Harriet Cousino, age 69, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.



Born August 7, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY to Jerome & Shirley Gerber, the family eventually settled in Toledo, Ohio where a lifetime of memories would be made.



A graduate of Ottawa Hills High School and Kent State University, she would come to work for Riverside Hospital in 1973/74 where she met the love of her life, Ron Cousino. They married in 1976. Life and work would take them from Toledo to Ft. Wayne, IN in the late 80s, where treasured friendships, people who became like family to her, would grow and flourish.



Gail was a social worker for Riverside Hospital and Parkview Osteopathic Hospital in Toledo, OH and then Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, IN. She also worked for Talbots and recently retired from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home of Ft. Wayne, IN.



Gail was the most loving mother. However, her absolute favorite role in life was as Boopsie (grandma) to her three grandsons Jonah, Oliver, and Alexander.



She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She drew people in, making friends wherever she went. She was a fighter and a shining light that unfortunately was dimmed too early.



She is preceded in death by her father Jerome Gerber.



Gail is survived by loving husband, Ron Cousino of Ft. Wayne, IN; daughter, Marna Berlekamp (Dustin) of Rossford, OH; grandchildren, Jonah, Oliver & Alexander Berlekamp, mother, Shirley Gerber of Toledo, OH; brother, Jeff Gerber (Evi) of Austin, TX; sister, Felice Wolff of Toledo, OH; her niece and nephews Allison Brunger of Dayton, OH; Gregory Gerber of Dayton, OH; and Joel Gerber of Austin, TX; sister-in-law, Emily Fall (Mike). She also has a host of great nieces and nephews.



Services and burial will take place Friday, June 14, 1:30PM at Beth Shalom Cemetery, 420 Otter Creek Rd., Oregon, OH 43616.



In lieu of flowers or for those who wish, donations in memory of Gail can be sent to Congregation Achduth Vesholom (www.templecav.org); Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana(www.cancer-services.org), or Hospice of Northwest Ohio (www.hospicenwo.org). Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home (419) 535-5840



www.wickfh.com





Published in The Blade on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary