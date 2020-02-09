Home

Gail Jean Elwell


1955 - 2020
Gail Jean Elwell Obituary
Gail Jean Elwell

Gail Elwell, 64 years of Toledo, Ohio, passed away in her home on February 6, 2020. She was born in Toledo on October 27, 1955 to Eugene and Rochelle Kulczak. Gail graduated from Maumee High School and worked as a Lab Technician for the former Mercy Hospital for many years.

Gail was very active in the Northwood High School band boosters. She loved spending time with her children, and grandchildren and her dogs.

Gail was preceded in death by her mother, Rochelle and is survived by her children, Michelle (Jacob Judd) Sharp and Nick (Morgan) Elwell; grandchildren, Taylor Delaney and Stephen Sharp; father, Eugene Kulczak and her sisters, Gwen (Jim) Canfield and Gigi Verkaik.

There will be no visitation and services will be private. The Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
