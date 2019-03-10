Home

Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
(419) 644-3601
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
View Map
Gail Louise (Simmons) Gormley


Gail Louise Gormley, age 66, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away Friday morning, March 8, 2019, at Flower Hospital. She was born April 13, 1952 in Toledo, Ohio to Howard Paul and Lena (Graber) Simmons. Gail married her beloved husband, Patrick C. Gormley on July 30, 1972.

Gail was a member of the American Motorcycle Association and loved listening to country music, watching Nascar, traveling to Disney World and camping.

Gail is survived by her husband of 46 years, Pat; daughter, Jennifer (Randall) Lee and son, John (Barb) Gormley; 5 grandchildren; 7 great- grandchildren; and her brother, Neil Simmons.

Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora on Sunday, March 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A memorial service celebrating her life will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Gail's memory may be made to a .

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
