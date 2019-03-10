|
|
Gail Louise (Simmons) Gormley
Gail Louise Gormley, age 66, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away Friday morning, March 8, 2019, at Flower Hospital. She was born April 13, 1952 in Toledo, Ohio to Howard Paul and Lena (Graber) Simmons. Gail married her beloved husband, Patrick C. Gormley on July 30, 1972.
Gail was a member of the American Motorcycle Association and loved listening to country music, watching Nascar, traveling to Disney World and camping.
Gail is survived by her husband of 46 years, Pat; daughter, Jennifer (Randall) Lee and son, John (Barb) Gormley; 5 grandchildren; 7 great- grandchildren; and her brother, Neil Simmons.
Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora on Sunday, March 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A memorial service celebrating her life will begin at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Gail's memory may be made to a .
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com
weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019