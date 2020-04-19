Gail Willis-Allen 12/11/1960 - 12/14/2020 Gail Willis-Allen went home to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020, at her residence. Gail was born on December 11, 1960, to the union of Robert and Bernice (Wallace) Willis in Toledo, Ohio. She was employed at Kohl's Department Store as a Visual Merchandiser. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Allen; and her brother, Robert Willis, Jr. She is survived by her children, Tye Willis and MyLynn Allen; sister, Deborah (Felton) Jackson; brothers, Melvin Willis and Gary Willis (Hampton, VA.); three grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Services will be private for her family. Continue to support and pray for her family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.