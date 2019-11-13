|
|
Gaile Margaret Meinka - Jahns - Keil
Gaile Margaret Jahns Keil, age 82, born April 28, 1937, to Agnes and Wesley Meinka passed away on November 11, 2019, at Hospice NWO of Perrysburg, with her children, sister and favorite red head by her side. Gaile attended Libbey High School and married the love of her life, Donald H. Jahns, and they had four children together. She then married her second love James E Keil. They traveled and enjoyed family. She was devoted to raising her children, babysitting her grandchildren and teaching them the art of crafting. Gaile was very artistic and loved to sew and quilt. She lovingly made quilts for all of her family, grandchildren, nieces and nephew. Gaile was also the owner of Becky Ann Ceramics which her parents started in the early 60's and where she taught the art of ceramics.
She is preceded in death by her parents and former husbands and survived by her four children, Donald (Donna) Jahns, David Jahns, Scott (Paula) Jahns and Beth Ann (Ron) Dodd; 12 grandchildren, Danial, Sarah, Rylee, Kasey, Jessica, Jason, Carly, Cody, Dillon, Kati, Kari, Tabetha; many great-grandchildren; Sister, Becky (Tom) Ireland, Nephew Todd (Jackie) Ireland, Nieces Susan (Anthony) Bloomfield and Lynn (John) Barber.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, OH 43614. Burial Service will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio,30000 East River Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551.
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019